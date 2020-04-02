Ravens’ Willie Snead IV donates $15,000 to Baltimore’s coronavirus relief efforts

Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV is donating $15,000 to help coronavirus relief efforts in Baltimore, he announced Wednesday.
The donation to UnitedHealthCare, which the health care company matched, will help the Y in Central Maryland provide 40-pound boxes of nonperishable foods to 750 families in the city.
“I just want to encourage everybody to stay positive, stay faithful, stay hopeful during these times because even though it doesn’t look good, in prayer, in faith, and together, if we believe this, this storm will pass,” Snead said on social media.
Snead isn’t the only Ravens wide receiver helping out. On Thursday night, Miles Boykin is hosting a virtual meet-and-greet on Chatalyze, with all proceeds benefiting the United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund.
“When you’re a kid, this is like what you dream about, and it’s crazy I can truly say I’m truly living my dream," he told Indiana’s ABC57. "That’s why I do things like this, to be able to give back, because I’m so blessed and I just want to pass it on.”