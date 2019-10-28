Snead, who was undrafted out of Ball State in 2014, had 1,971 receiving yards from 2015 to 2017 with the New Orleans Saints, including back-to-back seasons of 895-plus yards. But off-field troubles and on-field struggles led him to Baltimore, where he found immediate production with quarterback Joe Flacco. After Lamar Jackson took over in Week 11, Snead had three games with 8 or fewer yards and three with 51 or more.