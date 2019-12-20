Cornerback Cary Williams and defensive tackle Larry Webster officially retired as Ravens, the team announced Friday.
The Ravens signed Williams off the Tennessee Titans practice squad in the middle of the 2009 season and Williams spent the following three seasons with the team.
Williams started 33 regular-season games for the Ravens, including the team’s win in Super Bowl XLVII, registering four interceptions, 17 pass breakups and one sack.
Following the 2012 season, Williams signed a three-year, $17 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams, 34, last played in the 2015 season.
“The best compliment I can give you is that you played like a Raven,” coach John Harbaugh said in a video posted to the team’s website. “You played with intelligence, toughness and you were an outstanding teammate.”
Webster, 50, signed with the Cleveland Browns in 1995 and played with the Ravens for six seasons after the team relocated to Baltimore. He was a reserve on the 2000 championship.
A Maryland graduate and Elkton native, Webster last played in the 2002 season.
“The free-agent signing of Larry really solidified our defense,” executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said. "In 2000, with Larry, ‘Goose’ [Tony Siragusa], and Sam Adams, they set the tone for our defense. “Larry was great playing against the run, but he also could push the pocket.”