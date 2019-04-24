Same old story: As receiver-needy Ravens approach draft, history shows little has changed

On Thursday, the Ravens will enter the first round of the NFL draft honoring the franchise’s most time-honored offseason tradition:

Yup, they still need a wide receiver.

For most of the 23 years since the Ravens were established in Baltimore, the team has lacked a dominant, game-breaking wideout. And the front office has regularly acknowledged as much. Before the seminal 1996 draft that yielded Pro Football Hall of Fame talents Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis, Ozzie Newsome, then the Ravens’ director of football operations, identified receiver as a position of need.

The NFL is a cyclical league. And yet little has changed since. Come almost every late April, the narrative at the position is documented anew: The Ravens would like to take a receiver, probably early in the draft. But can they? And will they?

With the Ravens and first-year general manager Eric DeCosta considering taking a wide receiver at No. 22 overall — Mississippi’s D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown, Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown, Iowa State’s Hakeem Butler and Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry are top candidates — the franchise could potentially turn the page on its draft history.

If that sounds like the same old story, it is. The Baltimore Sun has been writing it for years.

Written off

Sun reporters and columnists have been finding new ways to describe the team’s wide receiver woes (and needs) for as long as the team has tried to address them.

1998: “The Ravens are determined to get a wide receiver during this weekend's NFL draft, and they will not be disheartened if they fail to land either the controversial Randy Moss or the ultra-talented Kevin Dyson.”

1999: “This much is clear. The Ravens, in dire need of a wide receiver to complement diminutive Pro Bowl player Jermaine Lewis, plan to select at least one in this weekend's NFL draft.”

2002: “The run on wide receivers should start early in Saturday's NFL draft, but the Ravens are confident that they can land a quality pass-catcher.”

2004: “These attempts to land an impact receiver represent the major disappointments on what has become a revered drafting resume. For a franchise that has prided itself on selecting a future Pro Bowl performer at nearly every position, the Ravens have dropped the ball when it comes to finding a wideout with the right speed, instincts and toughness.”

2005: “Taking an offensive lineman at this point would be less of a gamble than taking a receiver. The Ravens have been a graveyard for young receivers.”

2009: “Now that the 2009 NFL draft is history, it appears that one big blight on the Ravens' drafting record remains, as does a major need on their roster. The drafting problem can't be denied: They once again couldn't nab a big-time wide receiver.”

2010: “A review of the Ravens' draft history at wide receiver yields little more than a succession of what-ifs. Starting with Jermaine Lewis in their debut 1996 season, the Ravens have selected 15 wide receivers. Only one — Lewis, a fifth-round pick — went to the Pro Bowl, and he went twice as a return specialist, not as a receiver.”

2011: “The Ravens, one of the NFL's top drafting teams, have struggled in one area: Selecting wide receivers. They have tried to find targets that can stretch the field everywhere from the first round (Travis Taylor and Mark Clayton) to the seventh (Derek Abney and Justin Harper).”

2015: “Whenever it comes to selecting wide receivers in the NFL draft, the Ravens consistently have dropped the ball.”

2017: “The wide receiver position remains an elusive fix for Newsome. He has never drafted a wide receiver who went to the Pro Bowl.”

2018: “The Ravens’ litany of draft misses at receiver includes first-round disappointments Travis Taylor, Mark Clayton and Breshad Perriman, and midround misses Devard Darling, Demetrius Williams, Yamon Figurs, Marcus Smith and David Reed. More recently, the Ravens have taken seven total receivers in the past six drafts and only two were on an NFL roster in 2017.”

Too-high hopes

The Ravens would not have two Super Bowl titles without a smart draft strategy. Every pick is worth its weight in optimism.

But years of flops in Baltimore have devalued team-offered praise for new wide receivers. Twenty-six wideouts have been taken in franchise history, including three in the first round and another two in the second round. Some lived up to expectations. Others, well ...

Travis Taylor (2000, first round): "Travis gives us that speed," then-Ravens coach Brian Billick said. "He is a great route runner and has the ability to make a player miss and gain yards after the catch. That combination enhances our success in the red zone."