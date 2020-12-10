Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Ravens have activated wide receiver Willie Snead IV from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday, returning the final offensive player to the active roster after a coronavirus outbreak forced 23 players to spend time on the list.
Snead missed the team’s last two games — Tuesday night’s 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys and a 19-14 loss to the Steelers on Dec. 2 — as he completed a 10-day quarantine period after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Snead is eligible to return to practice and play in Monday night’s road game against the Cleveland Browns. Before landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Snead was becoming one of the team’s more reliable options in the passing game. He ranks third on the team in receptions, yards and touchdown catches. In the four games before he was sidelined, Snead had recorded 17 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ravens on Wednesday activated tight end Mark Andrews and outside linebacker Matthew Judon from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Only two players remain on the list: cornerback Terrell Bonds, who is on injured reserve, and rookie safety Geno Stone.