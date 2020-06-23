Report: Ravens ‘mulling’ over whether to sign wide receiver Antonio Brown

Speculation regarding the Ravens and free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to rise.
According to an NFL Network report, the Ravens have had internal discussions about Brown and are “mulling” over whether to sign the 31-year-old wideout. The Seattle Seahawks are also interested in Brown, according to the report.
Brown, who has not played since Week 2 of the 2019 season with the New England Patriots, has been connected to the Ravens for several months. In April, Brown was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, working out with his cousin, Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and quarterback Lamar Jackson. In May, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star shared an edited photo of himself in a Ravens uniform.
Jackson was asked this offseason about the possible acquisition and said he would be “happy” if the team signed Brown, calling him a “great player.”
The Oakland Raiders voided the guaranteed money in Brown’s contract after he missed nearly all of training camp in 2019 and cut him in early September when he demanded to be released. After signing with the Patriots, Brown was named in a lawsuit by his former trainer, who alleged that he had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Less than a week later, another woman accused him of sexual misconduct. The Patriots cut Brown after just one game, and the NFL began an investigation into the allegations against him.
General manager Eric DeCosta was also asked about signing Brown in May but didn’t commit either way.
“We’re always assessing the players out there on the streets,” DeCosta told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. “We’re looking at guys. We’re making decisions that we think are best for the club. If we think there’s a guy out there who fits us, who’s got the skill set to provide value, we’ll certainly pounce on that type of guy. As [former Ravens general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] always used to tell me, we don’t play games until September. So we’ve got a lot of time to build the best team we can build, and we’ll continue to do that.”
The Ravens re-signed wide receivers De’Anthony Thomas and wide receiver Chris Moore in the offseason and drafted two more wideouts, Devin Duvernay and James Proche.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Tuesday also expressed excitement for the progression of second-year receivers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin, as well as sixth-year veteran Willie Snead IV.