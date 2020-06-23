Report: Ravens ‘mulling’ over whether to sign wide receiver Antonio Brown

“We’re always assessing the players out there on the streets,” DeCosta told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. “We’re looking at guys. We’re making decisions that we think are best for the club. If we think there’s a guy out there who fits us, who’s got the skill set to provide value, we’ll certainly pounce on that type of guy. As [former Ravens general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] always used to tell me, we don’t play games until September. So we’ve got a lot of time to build the best team we can build, and we’ll continue to do that.”