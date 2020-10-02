Ravens vs. Washington staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s game at FedEx Field?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field in Landover:
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 28, Washington 13: This matchup could have been a bit of a struggle for the Ravens offense, but injuries to Matt Ioannidis and star rookie Chase Young on the defensive line are a big blow for Washington. Still, Washington’s defense ranks fourth in the league in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders' DVOA, even after getting run over by the Browns last week. This is a good opportunity for the Ravens to regain some confidence on both sides of the ball. Lamar Jackson and the running game can get back on track, and the defense can take advantage of inexperienced quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., who has three interceptions and four fumbles in three games.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 29, Washington 13: After struggling against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Ravens get to rebound against a rebuilding team in Washington. Defensive coordinator “Don” Wink Martindale’s blitzes should land better against inexperienced quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., while the Ravens offense will have its way against a Washington defense missing key players.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 31, Washington 14: Washington is the beginning of the “Ravens Revenge Tour” after their poor showing against Kansas City on Monday night. After Washington, the Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles before taking on the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. That should put them at 5-1 before taking on the Steelers. Washington is solid and more fundamentally sound than a year ago, but there are too many questions about this team, especially at the quarterback position. If the Ravens lose Sunday, it will open even more doubts about their chances of playing in the Super Bowl. But they won’t. They’re too balanced and too powerful for Washington.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 30, Washington 14: Washington, predicted to be among the NFL’s worst teams, is somehow atop the NFC East. The Ravens, predicted to be among the NFL’s best, are looking up at the Steelers in the AFC North. But early-season standings don’t matter nearly as much as a team’s starting quarterback. The Ravens have Lamar Jackson. Washington has Dwayne Haskins Jr. That should be more than enough.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 34, Washington 17: If the Ravens are still reeling from their loss to the Chiefs, they’ll find their feet quickly against a Washington team nursing injuries to its talented defense. Washington started the season with a promising win but has struggled to get its offense going, and that’s a poor recipe for keeping up with Lamar Jackson and Co.