Ravens vs. Washington staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s game at FedEx Field?

Ravens 28, Washington 13: This matchup could have been a bit of a struggle for the Ravens offense, but injuries to Matt Ioannidis and star rookie Chase Young on the defensive line are a big blow for Washington. Still, Washington’s defense ranks fourth in the league in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders' DVOA, even after getting run over by the Browns last week. This is a good opportunity for the Ravens to regain some confidence on both sides of the ball. Lamar Jackson and the running game can get back on track, and the defense can take advantage of inexperienced quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., who has three interceptions and four fumbles in three games.