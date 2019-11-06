C.J. Doon, editor: After Sunday’s big win, it looks more likely. While the Ravens (6-2) might not be able to catch the Patriots (8-1) for the top seed, they’re leading the Chiefs (6-3) and Texans (6-3) for that coveted second seed. How important would that be? Since the Ravens won the Super Bowl as the No. 4 seed at the end of the 2012 season, all of the Super Bowl participants have been either No. 1 or No. 2 seeds. Over that time, just five teams (2013 49ers, 2014 Colts, 2016 Packers and Steelers, 2017 Jaguars) that played on wild-card weekend made it to the conference championship game.