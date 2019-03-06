Ravens officially release veteran safety Eric Weddle

The Ravens terminated the contract of veteran safety Eric Weddle, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Wednesday.

In three seasons (2016-18) with the Ravens, the 12-year veteran had 220 tackles (151 solo), 10 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three sacks, 24 passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 48 games (all starts). Weddle, 34, was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons as a Raven.

“Eric Weddle is a true pro in every aspect of his life and exemplifies what it means to play like a Raven,” DeCosta said in a statement. “He’s the ultimate competitor, a great leader and one of the smartest players we’ve ever had. He’s a unique blend of talent, work ethic, passion and humility. Eric will always be a significant part of our Ravens family, and we’ll enjoy watching his next chapter. We wish Eric, his wife Chanel and their children all the best moving forward.”

In 2018, Weddle posted 68 tackles, one sack and three passes defended for the NFL’s top-ranked defense, which allowed just 292.9 yards per game. He helped Baltimore hold opponents to the league’s second-fewest points per game (17.9) and fifth-fewest passing yards (210.0 ypg). Weddle was also a finalist for the 2018 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Since joining the Ravens in 2016, Weddle ranks fourth (tied) among NFL safeties with 10 interceptions, while his 29 career picks stand third among active players at the position. Throughout his career with Baltimore and the San Diego Chargers (2007-15), Weddle has 1,033 tackles (799 solo), 29 interceptions (four returned for touchdowns), 95 passes defended, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 185 career games (170 starts). He is the only active NFL safety with at least 1,000 tackles, 25 interceptions and five sacks in a career.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Weddle was selected by the Chargers in the second round (37th overall) of the 2007 draft.