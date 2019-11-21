Despite signing with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, former Ravens safety Eric Weddle has kept a close bond with his previous teammates and coaches.
The ties between Weddle and his former team are so deep, he said he won’t divulge any secrets as his new team prepares for their Monday-night matchup against the Ravens.
“I could tell them a lot of stuff, but that’s not who I am,” Weddle said, via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “So we’re going to play it on the field, and the best team is going to win.”
Weddle has stayed in contact with players and coaches this season, but they said that the communication has ceased as Weddle gears to play against the Ravens for the first time since being released in the offseason.
“I think everything’s on tape. It’s not anything that they can’t figure out just by watching the tape,” coach John Harbaugh said Thursday, responding to Weddle’s statement.
Weddle had a major impact on young defensive backs such as cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Chuck Clark, for whom Weddle served as a mentor in his three seasons with the team. During training camp, Humphrey said he taped messages from Weddle, as well as former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, to his bathroom mirror to serve as a daily reminder every morning.
“[Weddle] meant a lot,” Clark said Wednesday. “My first two years, just being able to watch him and learn from him and talk to him as a player and just kind of studying day-in and day-out, it carries over to you as a player.”
Said Humphrey: “Weddle has been a big influence on my growth. Even though he’s not here, a lot of the things that he’s said, a lot of the things that he’s told me are things I still try and work on and get better at.”
Extra points
>> The Chiefs are signing defensive end Demone Harris off the Ravens practice squad, according to an NFL Network report. The Ravens signed Harris on Oct. 22.
The Ravens on Thursday announced that they are filling the vacant spot by signing offensive lineman Marcus Applefield.
>> The NFL on Thursday upheld its decision to suspend Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for the rest of the season for swinging a helmet at the head of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during last Thursday’s brawl.
Garrett will miss the rest of the regular season and postseason. The Ravens play the Browns in Cleveland on Dec. 22.
The suspension for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was reduced from three games to two games.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
>> The Ravens will wear their all-purple Color Rush uniforms for Monday night’s game. The Rams will also wear their Color Rush uniforms. The Ravens are 2-0 when wearing Color Rush uniforms, last sporting them on Nov. 25, 2018, a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders.