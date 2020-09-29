Despite blowout, Ravens are huge favorites vs. Washington Football Team

The Ravens are nearly two-touchdown favorites over the Washington Football Team ahead of Sunday’s matchup in Landover, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
Despite a blowout loss Monday night, the Ravens (2-1) are 13-point favorites over Washington (1-2), which is tied for first in the NFC East. The Ravens had won 12 straight regular-season games before their 34-20 setback against the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Washington beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17, in its first and only home game before losing to the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns by a combined 64-35 margin. Washington’s injury luck worsened Sunday, when starting defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis suffered a season-ending biceps injury and No. 1 overall draft pick Chase Young had a minor groin injury. Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff (knee) is also expected to miss Sunday’s game.
In recent years, the Ravens have struggled to cover the spread against NFC teams. According to CBS Sports, they’re just 5-12 against the spread in their past 17 nonconference games. As double-digit favorites, they’re 16-1 overall but 5-12 against the spread in their past 17 such games.
The Ravens have lost two straight to Washington and are 3-3 all time against their local rivals. They’ve played just twice in the past decade, with quarterback Kirk Cousins outdueling Joe Flacco in 2016 and current Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III leading the way for Washington in 2012.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 47 points.