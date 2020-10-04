xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
How to watch Ravens vs. Washington: Week 4 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 04, 2020 8:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 4 game between the Ravens (2-1) and Washington Football Team (1-2):

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be allowed.

TV: CBS/Chs. 13, 9 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, AJ Ross)
Coverage map:

Yellow: Ravens at Washington. Red: Chargers at Buccaneers. Orange: Jaguars at Bengals.
Yellow: Ravens at Washington. Red: Chargers at Buccaneers. Orange: Jaguars at Bengals. (506Sports.com)

Stream: CBS All Access

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta); WDCN (87.7 FM) (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar)

Forecast: Mid-60s, partly cloudy

Line: Ravens by 14 (as of Saturday night)

Pregame reading:

