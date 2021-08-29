J.K. Dobbins’ knee injury overshadows Ravens’ record 20th straight preseason win, 37-3 over Washington

If there was any ray of light in the situation, it was the continued excellence of second-year running back Ty’Son Williams, who was already making a surprise push to claim a roster spot. Williams, an undrafted free agent from BYU, carried four times for 42 yards against Washington. If the Ravens are without Dobbins for an extended period, Williams and his determined style could become essential to their league-best running attack. They stopped handing him the ball shortly after Dobbins left the field, indicating that Williams had quickly gone from an afterthought to a player the Ravens could not afford to lose.