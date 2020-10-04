Instant analysis: Led by Lamar Jackson, Ravens earn bounce-back win, 31-17, over Washington

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens have more of a sporadic, big-play offense than a smoothly running machine right now. They never really got their running backs untracked against Washington and finished with five drives of three plays or fewer. But two of those short drives reached the end zone, so the formula worked against an overmatched opponent. Lamar Jackson missed on a few downfield throws but also made a pair of terrific plays with a 50-yard touchdown sprint and a scrambling touchdown throw to Mark Andrews. The Ravens played a sound defensive game despite lapses on a few third-down screens. They kept Dwayne Haskins Jr. from connecting downfield, stymied Washington’s running game and made a pair of big plays with a Marlon Humphrey strip to set up a touchdown and a Jaylon Ferguson sack to short circuit a potential scoring drive. It wasn’t the prettiest victory, but the Ravens are in a soft stretch of their schedule, so they have wiggle room to work through their unevenness.