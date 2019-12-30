The Ravens vice president of security underwent successful surgery for a brain tumor, coach John Harbaugh announced Sunday after the team’s 28-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Darren Sanders, 53, went through the procedure Friday, Harbaugh said.
“Prayers were answered, they got it all, and it’s benign,” Harbaugh said. “So he’s going to be fine, and he was texting us and sending us pictures. He seemed proud of his scar. So that was great news.”
Sanders was in the spotlight after a potential NFL rules violation last week when a CBS broadcast showed him wearing a Bluetooth earpiece behind Harbaugh on the team’s sideline during its game against the Cleveland Browns.
The NFL declined to comment on whether it was investigating the matter. In a statement to The Baltimore Sun, the Ravens called it a “mistake” and said the earpiece was removed after Sanders realized it was being worn.