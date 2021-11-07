How to watch Ravens vs. Vikings: Week 9 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 9 game between the Ravens (5-2) and Minnesota Vikings (3-4).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Fox, Chs. 45, 5 (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake)
Stream: Fox Sports Live
Radio: ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher, Sal Paolantonio) WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
Forecast: Partly cloudy, mid-50s
Line: Ravens by 6 (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 50
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Vikings staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 9 game in Baltimore?
- Snow, ice and 36 points in 125 seconds: Ravens recall ‘wildest game by far’ against Vikings in 2013
- As sacks mount for Lamar Jackson, Ravens try to strike a balance between risk and reward
- Ravens vs. Vikings scouting report for Week 9: Who has the edge?
- Ravens look to move past their defensive woes against talented Vikings offense
- Mike Preston on Ravens’ running game, Browns cutting WR Odell Beckham, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status and more | COMMENTARY
- Patrick Ricard keeps the Ravens’ offense on track. Where will they go in the season’s second half? | ANALYSIS