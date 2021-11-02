Ravens are solid favorites over visiting Vikings in Week 9 matchup

The Ravens are solid favorites over the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their game Sunday in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (5-2) are favored by 5 ½ points in their first game back since their bye week. The Vikings (3-4) are coming off a disappointing loss Sunday night to the Dallas Cowboys, who were without star quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Ravens’ game Sunday will be their second of four against an NFC North opponent this year. They escaped Detroit with a win over the Lions in Week 3 after Justin Tucker’s game-winning 66-yard field goal, will travel to Chicago in Week 11 to play the Bears and host the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. Minnesota is 0-2 against AFC North opponents, losing to the Bengals in Cincinnati in its season opener and falling to the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 4.
The Ravens are 11-0 overall against NFC teams with quarterback Lamar Jackson starting and 6-0 against the spread at home against teams with a losing record. The Vikings, meanwhile, are 3-11 against the spread in their past 14 games.
The Ravens and Minnesota have split their six all-time meetings. The Vikings won their last matchup, in 2017, relying on six field goals from kicker Kai Forbath in a 24-16 home win. The last time the game was in Baltimore, the Ravens won one of the craziest games in franchise history, a snow-filled 29-26 victory in which five players scored touchdowns over the final 125 seconds. Wide receiver Marlon Brown’s 9-yard touchdown catch with four seconds remaining proved decisive.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 49 ½ points.