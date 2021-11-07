Instant analysis from Ravens’ 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings

Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens won a game between two bad football teams. The Ravens have a lot of holes, but the Vikings have more. Quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn’t mask all of the Ravens’ problems Sunday, but kicker Justin Tucker was there to bail them out. Fortunately, there are no super teams in the AFC, and that’s a good thing for the Ravens. At least they displayed a strong running game this week. It might be the start of something, but probably not.