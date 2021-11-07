Ravens WR Sammy Watkins, RB Latavius Murray, RT Patrick Mekari out vs. Vikings; Minnesota S Harrison Smith placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins, running back Latavius Murray and starting right tackle Patrick Mekari are inactive for Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Watkins returned to practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his thigh in the Ravens’ overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Watkins, who will miss his third straight game, was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday.
Mekari will not play after suffering an ankle injury in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 24. With Mekari sidelined, the Ravens promoted tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who started a game this season for the Seattle Seahawks before being released in late October. Tyre Phillips is expected to start in place of Mekari at right tackle.
The Ravens also called up Khalil McKenzie, a two-way lineman who has been cross-training along the offensive line.
Murray remains sidelined as he recovers from a sprained ankle he suffered in the Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Veteran nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) and safety Ar’Darius Washington are also inactive. Williams did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a limited participant Friday.
Meanwhile, tight end Nick Boyle’s debut will have to wait since he was not moved to the team’s 53-man roster. Boyle (knee) has been practicing since returning from the injured reserve list Oct. 20. Tight end Eric Tomlinson was called up from the practice squad and will play instead.
Ravens rookie receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) is active after not practicing Friday and being listed as questionable. This season, Bateman has seven catches for 109 yards since returning from the injured reserve list after groin surgery.
Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is also active for the first time since Week 2. He’s missed the past six weeks while recovering from COVID.
For the Vikings, safety Harrison Smith will not play after being placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Safety Myles Dorn was called up from the practice squad to serve as a COVID-19 replacement.
Vikings backup quarterback Kellen Mond, receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, linebacker Chazz Surratt and former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce are listed as inactive. Linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Cameron Dantzler are active despite being listed as questionable.