WATCH: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay’s one-handed TD catch caps 18-play, 10-minute game-tying drive vs. Vikings

One of the best plays of the Ravens’ season came when they needed it most.
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay made a juggling, one-handed touchdown catch in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 24 with 9:19 to go in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
On second-and-goal from the Vikings’ 5-yard line, quarterback Lamar Jackson dropped back to pass, pump-faked and lofted a pass over the middle to Duvernay, who found room behind a group of three Minnesota defenders. The second-year wideout tipped the ball to himself with his right hand, caught it and landed in bounds for the game-tying touchdown.
The play capped an 18-play, 82-yard drive that took more than 10 minutes off the clock. According to the Fox broadcast, it was the franchise’s longest touchdown drive in more than two decades.
The Ravens trailed 24-10 early in the third quarter after Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to open the second half. Patrick Ricard caught a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to make it 24-17, and the Ravens followed with Duvernay’s touchdown catch to tie the game.
After forcing a Vikings punt, the Ravens took the lead on Le’Veon Bell’s 1-yard touchdown run to make it 31-24 with 3:39 to go.