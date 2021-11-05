xml:space="preserve">
Ravens vs. Vikings on Dec. 8, 2013 | PHOTOS

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 08: Wide receiver Marlon Brown #14 of the Baltimore Ravens makes the winning catch against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on December 8, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens defeated the Vikings 29-26. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 187475814
(Larry French / Getty Images)

Ravens vs. Vikings on Dec. 8, 2013 | PHOTOS

Nov 05, 2021
A look back at the Ravens-Vikings game on Dec. 8, 2013, in the snow in Baltimore.
Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 08: Minnesota Vikings players warm up as snow falls before playing the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 8, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 187475814
Monday, December 9, 2013 - Ravens Insider - 1D - Ravens 29, Vikings 26 - SNOW WAY! -- Ravens survive historic late flurry of TDs to move back over .500. PHOTO: Ravens' Jacoby Jones (#12) stays in bound during his 77-yards kick off return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kenneth K. Lam.
Minnesota Vikings tight end John Carlson (89) tries to break free from Baltimore Ravens strong safety James Ihedigbo as he rushes the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson reacts as he is tended to after injuring his ankle on a play in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Joe Flacco in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 29-26. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel is tackled by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson lies on the field after injuring himself on a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Joe Flacco
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Jacoby Jones
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Ray Rice
Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, center, rushes the ball during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Marlon Brown
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marlon Brown (14) scores a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 29-26. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Joe Flacco
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws to a receiver as snow falls in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Dennis Pitta
Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta, who will make his 2013 season debut, warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota at Baltimore
Tackle Michael Oher #74, guard Marshal Yanda #73 and center Gino Gradkowski #66 of the Baltimore Ravens stand on the snow covered field during the national anthem before playing the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on December 8, 2013 in Baltimore.
Thin green line
Walking down a cleared path on the sideline, Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks with coaches before deciding not to throw the challenge flag after a play in the first quarter of a 29-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 8, 2013.
Like Rice on white
Ravens running back Ray Rice is tackled by Vikings linebacker Audie Cole after making a 4-yard gain on a pass play in the third quarter of a 29-26 win over Minnesota at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 8, 2013.
Ready, set, snow
The Ravens and Vikings lines clash during the second quarter of a 29-26 Ravens win at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 8, 2013.
Snow and Ihedigbo
Ravens safety James Ihedigbo comes onto the field as he is introduced before a 29-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 8, 2013.
Dec. 8, 2013
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco gets a pass off before getting taken down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen during the second half of their game in Baltimore on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013. Baltimore won by a score of 29-26.
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore.
Snow in Baltimore
Steven Lavie shovels snow off the end zone as the Baltimore Ravens rally (background) during pregame before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and host Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013.
Snow in Baltimore
Crews work to clear a still-falling snow from the field before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013.
