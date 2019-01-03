'Cherish the moment,' veterans of 2014 tell younger teammates as Ravens return to the playoffs

How long did the Ravens’ four-year playoff drought feel?

Marshal Yanda’s mouth curled into a grin as he considered how to sum it up. “Somebody was asking me about tickets today, and if we got tickets during the playoff games,” the 12-year veteran said. “And I couldn’t really [remember]. I was like, ‘Uh, it’s been a little while.’”

He laughed along with the reporters surrounding him. But in truth, a lot of pain and frustration went into those four years. For Yanda, the seven-time Pro Bowl guard, a shoulder injury forced him to switch from the right to the left side in 2016, and a broken ankle cost him most of the 2017 season.

Like his small band of teammates who’ve been around since the Ravens’ last playoff appearance, Yanda is not about to take Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers for granted. “This is why we all play,” he said. “We’re excited.”

Four years is a lifetime in professional football. That’s not hyperbole; the average career lasts 3.3 seasons, according to the NFL Players Association.

If you need a flesh-and-blood demonstration, just compare the roster of the 2018 Ravens to that of the 2014 team, the last to make the playoffs. Of the 53 names on each, only 11 are the same.

Those who’ve covered the expanse range from Terrell Suggs, already an institution in 2014, to C.J. Mosley, who was a rookie then and has grown into a centerpiece over the intervening years.

There’s a shared feeling of satisfaction (with a dose of relief) among these 11 men, who suffered through the late-season disappointments and fan backlash that have haunted recent seasons.

“I would say this year, making it to where we are right now, there is a really specific sense of accomplishment,” kicker Justin Tucker said. “It is different than 2014 or 2012, just because of all the tight games and tough situations we’ve had to battle through. This vibe is different. There seems to be a little more intensity to it.”

Two of the least likely names on the list of 11 sit one stall part in the Ravens locker room. Anthony Levine Sr. and James Hurst could hardly seem more different on the surface, one a 5-foot-11 defensive back who’s created a special-teams alter ego named “Co-Cap,” the other a 310-pound lineman who might be the most easygoing character on the team.

Both are NFL survivors, however, who’ve made themselves indispensable to the Ravens by taking on unglamorous roles with aplomb. Levine is the special-teams mainstay who can slot in to the secondary whenever the Ravens face a pass-happy offense or lose a player to injury. Hurst is the utility lineman who can deliver competent work at either guard or tackle spot.

“I remember Jerry [Rosburg] and [John Harbaugh] telling me, ‘The more tools you have in your tool bag, the more valuable you are,’” Levine said. “If you’re just a special-teams player, you can stay around for a little bit, but you’ve got to be able to do more. You can’t just be a one-trick pony.”

On the same row of lockers sits Tucker, one of the most popular players with Ravens fans and the most accurate kicker in league history. Within this chaotic world of comings and goings, Tucker is part of an unshakable triumvirate know (with tongues slightly in cheeks) as “the Wolfpack.”

They’re also known as punter Sam Koch, who’s been around longer than any Raven but Suggs; Morgan Cox, the team’s long snapper since 2010; and Tucker, the baby of the bunch in his seventh season. You can’t talk to any one of them without hearing about all three. That’s their credo.

“It’s not something that we take for granted,” Ravens special-teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg said of the three-man bond. “It’s an enduring thing that we stand on every week. Our core players know that too.”

Come playoff time, the kicking unit swims against the tide.

“It does seem like the intensity is ramped up a little bit,” Tucker said. “But I feel like a big part of my job is managing the emotions that come with playing in an NFL game. Everybody else in the stands and on our sideline can be as emotionally invested as they want to be, but if I do that, I feel like it could affect me. So Morgan, Sam and I try as best we can to hold that all back until after the game, when we’re celebrating in the locker room.”

Of the 11 holdovers, the one in the most unfamiliar position is quarterback Joe Flacco. In 2014, Flacco was the unquestioned face of the franchise, two years off his Super Bowl MVP performance and delivering the best statistical season of his career under then-offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. Now, he’s the backup to rookie Lamar Jackson and likely preparing to stand on the sideline for his last home game at M&T Bank Stadium.

You can still see Flacco joking with Jackson and flinging spirals at practice, but he’s no longer the man who stands before the media every Wednesday to speak for the team.

The rest of the 11 (defensive end Brent Urban was around in 2014 but on injured reserve) are key members of the Ravens’ No. 1 defense.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams was a first-year starter in 2014, just beginning to prove that he’d been a major steal in the third round of the previous year’s draft. Now he’s established as one of the most reliable run stoppers in the NFL, finishing up the second season in a five-year, $54 million contract.

There’s cornerback Jimmy Smith, who finished last season on suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and started this season on suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy in a custody dispute with his ex-girlfriend.