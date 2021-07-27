Ravens’ vaccination rate is in the 90% range and climbing entering training camp; TE Nick Boyle sidelined after cleanup procedure

As coronavirus cases continue to increase nationwide and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend vaccinated people wear masks indoors in some places, the Ravens are in a good place in terms of vaccinations.
According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the team’s vaccination rate “is in the 90% range and rising” as the team reports for training camp.
In June, coach John Harbaugh declined to specify what share of the Ravens on the team’s 90-man roster has been vaccinated but said, “it’s a pretty high number, pretty well above 50%.”
The Ravens’ coaching staff is fully vaccinated — the NFL is mandating all its coaches and assistants receive the shot — along with general manager Eric DeCosta, but team officials have maintained that they would leave the decision up to players.
“I think everybody makes that choice for themselves,” Harbaugh said last month. “That’s what I told the guys last night: It’s your individual decision. There are things that go with being vaccinated. There are things that go with not being vaccinated. So everybody understands that, and guys will make those choices for themselves.”
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that 85% of the league’s players have received at least one shot and 14 teams have vaccination rates over 90%.
“Just like everyone in society, it’s their decision, keeping that to themselves,” Jackson said. “But I feel we do a great job here of taking the vaccine, staying away from COVID, following the right preparation and stuff like that, staying away from the outside to the people that are attracting it.”
The NFL last week informed teams that it would not extend the season another week to accommodate an outbreak among unvaccinated players, and the league also said the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss.
TE Nick Boyle could be sidelined for part of training camp
Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, who did not participate in the team’s offseason workout program as he continues to rehab from a severe knee injury suffered last November, had a cleanup procedure that could sideline him for a portion of training camp and the preseason, a source said.
Boyle, whom the team placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list last week, was present for organized team activities but watched from the sidelines in street clothes.
Players can be moved from the PUP list to the active roster at any time before the regular season. If they remain on the PUP list after the preseason ends, they would have to sit out the first six weeks of the season.
In an interview last week with the Ravens’ team website for its podcast “The Lounge,” Boyle said that he was back to running and cutting on his surgically-repaired knee. Boyle, however, was noncommital on a return date.
“I can’t really say when that’s going to exactly be. ... When I’m ready, I’m going to be back out there,” Boyle said.