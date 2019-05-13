Upgrade or downgrade? Reviewing the Ravens' offseason moves on offense

The NFL draft is over, the league’s top free agents are (mostly) signed, and the Ravens’ team activities — well, they don’t start in Owings Mills until next week.

At last, there’s something of a break, a chance to review the Ravens’ offseason transactions. Even with their front office still in the market for help at certain weak points, the players on the team’s 90-man roster are most likely those who will fight for a spot on the 53-man roster and then a second straight AFC North title.

After a volatile few months, have the Ravens improved since last year? To get a sense for the big picture, start on a smaller scale. In the first of a two-part series examining whether the Ravens upgraded or downgraded their roster — or whether it’s a push, just too close or too early to call — this is where the teams stands on offense.

Quarterback: Push

Lamar Jackson should be an improved passer next season. Rookie quarterbacks tend to get better when they’re no longer rookies. Jackson is aware of his shortcomings, and the Ravens’ coaching staff has spent the offseason tearing down their Joe Flacco Offense and carefully constructing a Lamar Jackson Offense.

They have promised that it will be more balanced: more passes and fewer carries, not just for their running backs but likely for Jackson, too. High-volume passing teams are generally more efficient than high-volume running teams, but Jackson was most valuable as a rushing threat last season. Where other offenses succeeded with quick-strike drives, the Ravens preferred to wear teams down with punishing, double-digit-play drives.

Jackson is now the franchise’s most important player, and a central piece in the offseason’s most pressing question: How effective can the offense be if (and when) teams succeed in limiting Jackson’s dynamism as an open-field runner? The Ravens’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers could have been a strategic misfire. It could also prove to be a warning shot in Baltimore.

If Jackson can improve his accuracy on gotta-have-it NFL throws and continue to unlock the Ravens’ running game, the offense will be in good hands. If he struggles with either, the margin for error only gets smaller. And this time, the team doesn’t have a first-round pick waiting in the wings.

Running back: Upgrade

The Ravens entered last season with what they thought was a star. Instead, Alex Collins was more like a meteor, burning out after shining bright in 2017, when he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and was rated as Pro Football Focus’ best running back. His ineffective half-season in Baltimore last fall created an opening for undrafted rookie Gus Edwards, whose partnership with Jackson highlighted the Ravens’ revamped offense.

Edwards won’t be asked to do what Collins could not. Even after averaging 93 yards per game over last season’s final seven regular-season games, he might not be the de facto starter. Mark Ingram, a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the New Orleans Saints, was the Ravens’ top free-agent acquisition on offense this offseason, signing a three-year, $15 million deal. A polished receiver with little wear and tear, even at age 29, he should give the team versatility in its backfield and leadership in the locker room.

Behind Edwards and Collins are Kenneth Dixon, who averaged 5.6 yards per carry last season but whose availability is always a question mark, and rookie Justice Hill, a fourth-round pick with breakaway speed. The Ravens struggled to get their ground game on track for the first two months last season. If they struggle again this year, it won’t be for a lack of talented options.

Wide receiver: Push

The Ravens entered the draft with a group of wide receivers rated among the NFL’s worst, if not the worst overall. They exited with a promising potential core: Every NFL team would rather build an offense around Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Miles Boykin instead of the departed John Brown and Michael Crabtree.

Nowhere to go but up, right?

Eventually, perhaps. But it’s unclear how quickly the rookies will be able to help, or how much. In an offense that de-emphasized receivers midway through the season, Brown still finished with 715 yards last season, and Crabtree 605.

Here’s what rookie receivers drafted among the top 93 picks — a range set by where Boykin was taken — have averaged over the past three years: 511.2 receiving yards per game in 2018, 320.5 in 2018, 408.9 in 2017. In that group are injury busts, victims of bad quarterback play, and receivers who just weren’t or aren’t very good. But that’s the risk teams take in the draft.