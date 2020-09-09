Ravens preparing for the unknown in season opener against Browns; first injury report released | NOTES

“We’ve looked at everything we’ve got,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday on a video conference call. “There are no preseason games, so obviously we couldn’t look at those. So you go back and you look at of course Cleveland tape from the past, our games and other games. And then you also look at tape from all the places that the coaches who are now in Cleveland have been. We try to study all that and put it together as best we can.”