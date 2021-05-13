TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington headlines Ravens’ class of undrafted-free-agent signings

With rookie minicamp just a day away, the Ravens on Thursday announced a nine-player class of undrafted-free-agent signings.
Texas Christian safety Ar’Darius Washington headlines the group, which also features Oklahoma offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, Virginia tight end Tony Poljan and Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar (Calvert Hall).
The Ravens’ 16-year run of having at least one undrafted rookie make their initial 53-man roster ended last year, but the 5-foot-8 Washington could start a new streak. He had five interceptions in 2019, when he was named the Big 12 Conference’s Defensive Freshman of the Year, and after earning All-Big 12 honorable mention last year, he was considered an early Day 3 prospect.
The 6-6, 321-pound Ealy was a second-team All-Big 12 selection who started for two years at Oklahoma. The 6-7, 251-pound Poljan, a converted quarterback, had 38 catches for 411 yards and six touchdowns last year at Virginia. Bahar, a Baltimore native, was the 2019 Big South Offensive Player of the Year and set all but one career passing record at Monmouth, a Football Championship Subdivision school.
Also in the class are Stanford offensive tackle Foster Sarell, Arkansas defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, Iowa outside linebacker Barrington Wade, Division II Saginaw Valley State running back Nate McCrary and NAIA Graceland wide receiver Donte Sylencieux.