TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington headlines Ravens’ class of undrafted-free-agent signings

The Ravens’ 16-year run of having at least one undrafted rookie make their initial 53-man roster ended last year, but the 5-foot-8 Washington could start a new streak. He had five interceptions in 2019, when he was named the Big 12 Conference’s Defensive Freshman of the Year, and after earning All-Big 12 honorable mention last year, he was considered an early Day 3 prospect.