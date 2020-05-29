What are the Ravens getting in their undrafted free agents? College coaches weigh in.

“He's going to step into the locker room and he's not going to shy down from going against whoever it is that you put him up against,” Adams said. “He has that type of confidence in himself, and it's not an arrogance or anything like that. But he has the type of confidence that he's going to work his butt off, and, hey, you might get him once, but you're going to have to line up and do it again, because he's going to keep coming.”