Ravens fill out 90-man roster with two more undrafted free agents; two draft picks sign

The Ravens rounded out their 90-man offseason roster by signing two undrafted free agents Thursday, boosting the size of their first-year class to 30.
North Carolina defensive tackle Aaron Crawford and Syracuse guard Evan Adams were the latest undrafted rookies to sign. Running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Geno Stone also finalized their deals, the Ravens announced. Of the team’s 10 draft picks, only inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, wide receiver Devin Duvernay and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips have not yet signed.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Crawford earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention last season after tying for second on the team with nine tackles for loss and finishing with 50 tackles and three sacks. His run defense grade was the best among Power Five conference interior linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.
The 6-6, 352-pound Adams was a four-year starter at guard who led the Orange in knockdown blocks (51) last season. Over his career, he started 33 games at right guard for Syracuse and 12 at left guard.