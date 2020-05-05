Ravens add six more undrafted free agents; DT Broderick Washington Jr. is first pick to sign

The Ravens announced the signing of Texas Tech defensive tackle and fifth-round pick Broderick Washington Jr. as well as another six undrafted free agents Tuesday.
Utah cornerback Josh Nurse, Elon outside linebacker Marcus Willoughby, Tennessee-Martin wide receiver Jaylon Moore, Northern Arizona cornerback Khalil Dorsey, Tennessee safety Nigel Warrior and Georgia tight end Eli Wolf were the latest undrafted players to sign, with several more still waiting to have their deals confirmed. The Ravens have added 14 overall.
Washington, who earned All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention for the third time in 2019 after posting 39 tackles (5½ for loss), 2½ sacks and two passes defended, is the first Ravens pick from a 10-player draft class to sign.
Nurse, a 6-foot-3, 197-pound former walk-on, played in all 14 games last season and started the final 10 at cornerback for Utah. He had 27 tackles, six pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a senior.
Willoughby had 65 tackles (13½ for loss) and seven sacks as a senior and participated in the small-school College Gridiron Showcase in January. The 6-3, 252-pound edge rusher earned second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2019.
The 5-11, 191-pound Moore finished with six receptions for 292 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, but missed three games because of injury. A high school hurdler, he had 92 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns in his college career, including 799 yards in 2018.
Dorsey, a two-time first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection, posted career highs in tackles (68), passes defensed (12) and forced fumbles (two) as a senior. The 5-9, 181-pound corner started every game for three straight seasons, finishing his career with eight interceptions and two blocked kicks.
The 6-1, 197-pound Warrior tied for the Southeastern Conference lead in interceptions (four) and ranked third on the team with 70 tackles as a senior, earning Associated Press first-team all-conference honors. He is the son of former NFL cornerback Dale Carter, who played his final season with the Ravens in 2004.
Wolf, a 6-4, 238-pound graduate transfer from Tennessee, reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, which would have been the fastest time among tight ends at the NFL scouting combine. He had 13 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with Georgia after recording five catches for 30 yards and a score in 12 games with the Volunteers.