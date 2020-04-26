Ravens undrafted-free-agent tracker: Wrestling champion’s son, Oregon TE, Utah QB top signings

After three days of drafting ended late Saturday afternoon, the Ravens moved on to the mad scramble for undrafted free agents.
They found some interesting prospects. While the team has yet to announce any signings, the Ravens could end up with the NFL’s biggest class of undrafted rookies. As of early Sunday morning, 22 players are signing with the team, according to program announcements and media reports:
1. Kennesaw State fullback Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of former professional wrestling champion Rick Steiner, confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-foot, 230-pound Rechsteiner finished with 112 carries for 909 yards and seven touchdowns last season, along with eight catches for 101 yards.
Robert Rechsteiner, better known by his ring name Rick Steiner, was a World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Federation tag team champion in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
2. Oregon tight end Jacob Breeland confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-5, 252-pound Breeland had 26 catches for 405 yards and six touchdowns in six games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
3. Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-1, 205-pound Broward County, Florida, native is the Utes’ record-holder for career completion percentage, single-season completion percentage and passing efficiency. He was named first-team All-Pac-12 Conference last season and a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
4. Mississippi State defensive end Chauncey Rivers is signing with the Ravens, according to The Athletic. The 6-3, 275-pound Rivers earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors last season after leading the team in tackles for loss (eight) and sacks (five).
5. Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior is signing with the Ravens, the Volunteers’ team account tweeted. The 6-0, 190-pound Warrior earned first-team All-SEC honors after tying for the league lead in interceptions (four) last season. His father, Dale Carter, was a two-time All-Pro cornerback who finished his career with the Ravens in 2005.
6. Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch is signing with the Ravens, according to The Des Moines Register. The 6-3, 239-pound Welch earned All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention after leading the Hawkeyes with 87 tackles last season, including nine for loss and three sacks.
7. Georgia tight end Eli Wolf confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. After transferring from Tennessee, the 6-4, 245-pound Wolf had 13 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown last season. He also reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at his Pro Day.
8. James Madison edge rusher John Daka confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-2, 227-pound Upper Marlboro native led the Football championship Subdivision in sacks (16½) and tackles for loss (28) last season.
9. Missouri center Trystan Colon-Castillo confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-4, 315-pound Colon-Castillo started the final 38 games of his career before declaring early for the NFL draft.
10. San Diego State offensive lineman Daishawn Dixon confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-5, 330-pound Dixon was named second-team All-Mountain West Conference at left guard.
11. Utah cornerback Josh Nurse confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-3, 200-pound Nurse started 10 games at right cornerback and tied for third on the team with six pass breakups.
12. BYU running back Ty’Son Williams confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-0, 220-pound South Carolina transfer ran for 264 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season.
13. Northern Arizona cornerback Khalil Dorsey confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 5-9, 170-pound Dorsey was a four-time All-Big Sky Conference selection who had eight career interceptions and 41 passes defended, including 12 as a senior.
14. Georgetown wide receiver Michael Dereus confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-1, 210-pound Dereus was named first-team All-Patriot League after making 41 catches for a team-high 726 yards and five touchdowns.
15. Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard has signed with the Ravens, according to a Clemson sports Twitter account. The 6-5, 322-pound Pollard was named second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference as a junior and senior at left guard and center, respectively.
16. Syracuse offensive lineman Evan Adams confirmed on Instagram that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-6, 352-pound Adams was a four-year starter at guard who led the Orange in knockdown blocks (51) last season.
17. Wake Forest punter Dom Maggio (Boys’ Latin) confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The Monkton native was named second-team All-ACC after finishing second in the league in punting average (46.8 yards, the second highest in school history). He was named first-team All-Metro in 2015 after hitting a state-record 34 career field goals and averaging 45.1 yards per punt for the Lakers.
18. North Carolina defensive lineman Aaron Crawford is signing with the Ravens, the Tar Heels’ team account tweeted. The 6-2, 290-pound Crawford earned All-ACC honorable mention after tying for second on the team with nine tackles for loss and finishing with 50 tackles and three sacks. His run defense grade was the best among Power Five conference interior linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.
19. Elon defensive end Marcus Willoughby confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-3, 253-pound Willoughby was named second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association after posting 13½ tackles for loss, seven sacks, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles last season.
20. Redlands defensive back Jeff Hector is signing with the Ravens, the Division III team’s coach, Mike Maynard, tweeted. The 6-0, 185-pound Hector had eight interceptions as a senior.
21. Tennessee-Martin wide receiver Jaylon Moore confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. The 6-2, 190-pound Moore had 16 catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns in a season shortened by injury. In 2018, he had 52 catches for 799 yards and eight touchdowns.
22. Alabama-Birmingham kicker Nick Vogel confirmed on Twitter that he’s signing with the Ravens. He received All-Conference USA honorable mention last season after hitting 19 of 23 field-goal attempts and all 37 extra-point attempts. Just 19 of his 71 kickoffs were returned.