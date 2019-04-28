Ravens undrafted-free-agent tracker: All-America DT and prolific WR among notable signings

With no seventh-round picks to worry about Saturday in the NFL draft, the Ravens got to work on signing undrafted free agents to their 90-man roster.

With 71 players on their roster, including their eight draft picks but excluding unsigned restricted-free-agent defensive tackle Michael Pierce, the Ravens technically have room for 19 more.

They’ve already made headway on their UDFA class, signing some and inviting others to rookie minicamp:

— Miami defensive tackle Gerald Willis confirmed on Twitter that he’s signed with the Ravens. He was widely expected to be drafted after earning second-team All-America honors and finishing with 18 tackles for loss and four sacks last season. He was dismissed from Florida early in his career and took a leave of absence from Miami in 2017 as he worked out personal issues.

— Texas Tech wide receiver Antoine Wesley tweeted that he's signed with the Ravens. He finished third in the Football Bowl Subdivision in receiving yards (1,410) and 11th in receptions (88) last season.

— Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Smith confirmed on Instagram that he's signed with the Ravens, reuniting with close friend and former Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson. He had 980 receiving yards in 2017 and 550 last season.

— North Texas linebacker E.J. Ejiya tweeted that he's joining the Ravens, but his roster status is unconfirmed. A first-team All-Conference USA selection last season, he had 121 tackles, including 25 for loss.

— Virginia offensive lineman Marcus Applefield has signed with the Ravens, the Cavaliers announced on Twitter. He started all 13 games at right tackle last season and started 10 games at right guard for Rutgers in 2017.

— Colorado safety Evan Worthington tweeted that he's signed with the Ravens. He received All-Pac-12 honorable mention last season after posting one interception and six pass breakups.

— Texas A&M Commerce defensive end Micheal Onuoha tweeted that he's signed with the Ravens. A former four-star Oklahoma recruit, he was a Division II All-America honorable mention in 2017 as a junior.

— Marist wide receiver Juston Christian confirmed on Twitter that he's signed with the Ravens. The Owings Mills native had 46 catches for 1,155 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Football Championship Subdivision Foxes.

— Delaware tight end Charles Scarff has signed with the Ravens, the Blue Hens announced on Twitter. He was named first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association last season after catching 43 passes for 498 yards and seven touchdowns.

— Angelo State defensive end Markus Jones has signed with the Ravens, he confirmed on Twitter. He was named the Ron Lenz Defensive Player of the Year in the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association after leading all divisions of college football with 36½ tackles for loss. He also broke his school’s single-season sack record with 17½.

— Michigan State running back LJ Scott indicated on Twitter that he’s joining the Ravens, but his roster status is unconfirmed. He had 898 rushing yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 2017, but an ankle injury limited him to five games and 264 rushing yards last season.

— North Carolina State defensive end Darian Roseboro tweeted that he’s joining the Ravens, but his roster status is unconfirmed. He had 7½ tackles for loss and a sack last season.

— Purdue tight end Cole Herdman has signed with the Ravens, the Boilermakers announced on Twitter. He had 18 catches for 196 yards last season.

— Elon offensive lineman CJ Toogood has signed with the Ravens, the Phoenix announced on Twitter. He was named a third-team FCS All-American last season.

— Azusa Pacific long snapper Matt Orzech has signed with the Ravens, agent Paul Sheehy tweeted. He missed most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons because of injury.

— Frenso State cornerback Tank Kelly has signed with the Ravens, the Bulldogs announced on Twitter. He was named first-team All-Mountain West after breaking up 22 passes and picking off four passes, returning two for scores.

— Maryland wide receiver Taivon Jacobs indicated on Twitter that he's joining the Ravens, but his roster status is unconfirmed. The Camp Springs native had 25 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns last season.

— Texas A&M linebacker Otaro Alaka indicated on Twitter that he's signed with the Ravens. He led the Aggies with 79 tackles, including 14½ for loss, last season.

— Incarnate Word linebacker Silas Stewart has signed with the Ravens, the Cardinals announced on Twitter. He had 94 tackles, including seven for loss, last season.

— Boise State wide receiver Sean Modster has signed with the Ravens, according to The Idaho Press. He had 68 catches for 978 yards and eight touchdowns last season, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors.

— Texas offensive lineman Patrick Vahe tweeted that he's joining the Ravens, seemingly as a rookie minicamp invitee. He twice earned All-Big 12 honorable mention and started 45 games over his career.

— Kent State defensive tackle Kalil Morris has signed with the Ravens, the Golden Flashes announced on Twitter. He was named second-team All-Mid-American Conference after posting 47 tackles, including six for loss, last season.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer