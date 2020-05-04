Ravens announce signings of three undrafted free agents, including All-ACC offensive lineman

The Ravens announced the signings of three undrafted free agents Monday, bolstering their depth after a 10-player draft class.
Pollard played tackle, guard and center during a four-year span with Clemson, which won two national championships during his tenure. He was a two-time second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection the past two seasons and earned All-ACC honorable mention as a sophomore in 2017. He started all 15 games at center as a team captain in 2019 as the Tigers reached the College Football Playoff for the fifth straight season.
Rivers appeared in 26 games (13 starts) at defensive end for Mississippi State, recording 67 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7½ sacks and one forced fumble. He earned Associated Press second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors as a senior.
Dereus played in 40 games (30 starts) and had 115 receptions for 1,879 yards and 13 touchdowns with Georgetown, earning first-team All-Patriot League honors as a senior.