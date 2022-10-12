Ravens OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo return to practice for first time since tearing Achilles tendons

Ravens outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo practiced Wednesday for the first time this season, a sign that one of the team’s most decimated units is nearing full health.

Bowser, who started the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list after missing training camp, returned to action just nine months after he tore his Achilles tendon in the team’s 2021 finale. He was eligible to return to practice last week. Coach John Harbaugh said early last week that Bowser was “really close” to coming back, though he acknowledged that Bowser could also continue his on-field workouts with the team’s training staff.

Advertisement

Ojabo, a second-round draft pick, was rehabilitating his own Achilles tendon injury after suffering the injury at Michigan’s pro day in March. His ramp-up process is expected to take longer than Bowser’s.

In designating Bowser and Ojabo to return, the Ravens now have 21 days to activate them to the 53-man roster.

Advertisement

Bowser, who led the team in sacks last season (career-high seven) and graded out as one of the defense’s highest-rated players, is expected to boost a pass rush that’s struggled to stay healthy and harass opposing quarterbacks. But it’s unlikely that he would be ready for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, playing catch with a fan before a preseason game, practiced Wednesday for the first time this season. (Jerry Jackson)

The Ravens are also awaiting the return to health of outside linebackers Justin Houston (strained groin)..

Harbaugh on Monday expressed optimism about the potential of the Ravens’ outside linebacker group, which was also bolstered by last month’s signing of Jason Pierre-Paul. After starter Odafe Oweh recorded his first sack of the season in Week 4, Pierre-Paul got his first in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“That [health] is what we’re waiting for, there’s no doubt,” Harbaugh said Monday. “We’re trying to get there, for sure.”

This story will be updated.