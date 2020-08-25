Ravens’ Tyus Bowser hopes to become team’s latest pass rusher to break out in fourth season

Now, the Ravens need Bowser to build on his progress. Judon is back, playing under the franchise tag, but the team did not add a significant edge rusher to its roster, unless you count defensive end Calais Campbell, who’s more of an inside/outside hybrid. McPhee is also back for another season at age 31, but the Ravens felt that they leaned on the veteran for too many snaps before his injury last season. So Bowser will see the field plenty if he maintains his training-camp form.