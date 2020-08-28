With two running backs out, Ravens sign undrafted rookie Ty’Son Williams

The Ravens have signed undrafted rookie running back Ty’Son Williams, stabilizing their depth at the position after a pair of training camp injuries.
Williams worked out for the Ravens this week, after running backs Justice Hill and Kenjon Barner suffered undisclosed injuries in practice. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the team doesn’t have any significant long-term injuries, but NFL rosters must be trimmed to 53 players by Sept. 5.
In his one season at Brigham Young, the 6-foot, 220-pound Williams rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry. He also had seven catches for 47 yards. Williams, who started his career at North Carolina before transferring to South Carolina and then BYU, tore his ACL in just his fourth game with the Cougars last season.
After he went undrafted, Williams announced that he’d signed a free-agent deal with the Ravens, but it was never finalized. With his arrival, the Ravens have a full 80-man roster, including three other healthy running backs in Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.