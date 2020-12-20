Ravens RT Tyre Phillips runs 22 yards, gets hurt after fumble recovery: ‘That’s a first, no question about it’

Ravens rookie right tackle Tyre Phillips scooped up a fumble and rushed for 22 yards in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 40-14 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion.
On third-and-7 early in the fourth quarter, Phillips picked up a loose ball after quarterback Lamar Jackson was hit from behind and fumbled. The rookie rumbled for 22 yards, the Ravens’ longest run of the day, before being tackled by several Jaguars defenders. After appearing to take a hit to the helmet, he remained on the ground for a few minutes and was helped off the field and into the locker room.
The Ravens later announced that Phillips was being evaluated for a concussion. He did not return to the game.
Coach John Harbaugh said that Phillips, who rotated at right tackle with starter D.J. Fluker, earned a game ball for the play.
“We’ve never seen an offensive lineman pick up a ball and gain yards without fumbling,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve actually shown our guys many plays like that. I think Tyre is paying attention because he had that thing covered up nice.
“That’s a first, no question about it.”
Phillips seemed to be in good spirits after the game, tweeting that the run “probably wasn’t my smartest decision, but we don’t just preach ball security to the guys under 300 pounds.”
The play helped keep a touchdown drive alive for the Ravens. After Phillips’ run, Jackson hit wide receiver Marquise Brown for 44 yards deep down the left sideline to the Jaguars’ 26-yard line. Five plays later, Jackson delivered a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews to extend the Ravens’ lead to 40-7 with less than 10 minutes to go.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Phillips, a third-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, has played nine games this season, starting the first six at right guard as a replacement for retired All-Pro Marshal Yanda. He was sidelined for a few weeks with a high ankle sprain before returning Week 12 in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.