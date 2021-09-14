Ravens place starting LG Tyre Phillips on injured reserve, release RB Trenton Cannon

Ravens offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, who started at left guard in Monday night’s season opener before being carted off with a knee injury, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Phillips will miss at least the next three games, and his absence could be longer. Coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on the severity of Phillips’ injury after Monday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
After rotating between guard and tackle during training camp, Phillips beat out Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland for the Week 1 starting job at left guard. Powers replaced Phillips after his second-quarter injury and played the final 39 offensive snaps. Cleveland, who missed parts of training camp with a concussion, was inactive for the game.
The Ravens’ retooled offensive line struggled throughout Monday’s loss, allowing three sacks and eight quarterback hits and rarely creating holes in the run game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had two costly fumbles while trying to elude pressure, including once on a strip-sack in overtime.
Phillips, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, is the eighth Ravens contributor or starter to be placed on IR over the past three weeks. Last week, the team lost starting running back Gus Edwards and starting cornerback Marcus Peters to season-ending injuries on the same day.
The Ravens also released running back Trenton Cannon, who signed Wednesday. He played nine offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in the season opener, finishing with two carries for 5 yards. The move could clear a spot for one or both of the Ravens’ practice squad running backs, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.