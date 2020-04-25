Ravens take Mississippi State offensive lineman Tyre Phillips with final pick of third round

With the final pick of the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night, the Ravens selected Mississippi State offensive lineman Tyre Phillips.
The 6-foot-5, 331-pound Phillips started 13 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs last season, but was one of the top offensive guard prospects coming out of junior college in 2017. The Ravens are looking to fill the hole left by right guard Marshal Yanda, who retired this offseason, and Phillips fits well in the team’s rushing attack with long arms and power at the point of attack.
The pick, No. 106 overall, capped Day 2 of the draft, with the Ravens taking Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins at No. 55 overall in the second round and Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (No. 71), Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay (No. 92) and Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison (No. 98) in the third.
The Ravens have just two picks on the third and final day of the draft Saturday, with No. 170 in the fifth round and No. 225 in the seventh.