Undrafted Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley headlines first wave of Ravens rookie signings

The Ravens announced the signing of three undrafted free agents Thursday, a first wave of additions headlined by Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley.
The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Huntley started 33 games for the Utes over his career and was named first-team All-Pac-12 Conference last season. He was 23-10 as a starter, ranking third all time in program history for career wins by a quarterback.
Huntley was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and shared Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors after finishing with 3,092 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He also added 290 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Only LSU star and eventual No. 1 NFL draft pick Joe Burrow had a higher completion rate than Huntley (73.1%) in 2019.
The Ravens also announced the signing of 6-3, 313-pound Missouri center Trystan Colon-Castillo, who started 38 career games for the Tigers before declaring early for the draft, and Alabama-Birmingham kicker Nick Vogel, who made 19 of 23 field-goal attempts and all 37 extra-point attempts last season.
The team is expected to announce more signings as other deals with undrafted free agents are finalized.