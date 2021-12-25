Ravens QB Tyler Huntley reportedly placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss game vs. Bengals; Josh Johnson set to start

“We’ve just got to continue to follow the protocols [as] best as ever now, continue to wear our masks and [stay] socially distant,” he said. “The Ravens do a great job around here. They’ve added so many parts of the building for us to spread out and be on [virtual] meetings and just do what we’ve got to do at the building and be able to just still protect ourselves at the same time. So I feel like the Ravens, the NFL, they’re going a good job, and it’s going to get better.”