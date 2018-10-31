Sleep-deprived Ty Montgomery eager to turn page with Ravens

Newly acquired Ty Montgomery estimated he slept about three hours between the time his trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Ravens was announced Tuesday afternoon to the time he took part in his first Ravens practice Wednesday. In fact, the running back was a little confused on where he was while talking to reporters inside the team’s locker room in Owings Mills.

“Never spent any time in Maryland before,” said the 25-year-old Montgomery, who was born in Mississippi, raised in Texas, attended Stanford in California and was drafted by the Packers in Wisconsin. “We are in Maryland, right? This whole part of the country kind of throws me for a loop. I don’t know if I’m in Virginia or what. But I was excited to come.”

The acquisition of Montgomery for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick was made to augment a rushing attack that ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per game (96.6) and 31st in yards per carry (3.6). His career average of 4.8 yards per run is higher than those of Alex Collins (4.3), rookie Gus Edwards (3.9) and Buck Allen (3.7).

While welcoming the addition of Montgomery, coach John Harbaugh denied that the trade was made to inject some life into the rushing offense or the locker room.

“I don’t think it’s anything about that,” he said. “It’s just adding a good player. I mean, you’re making too much out of it if you think it’s a big story. It’s a good player, we’re adding him, we’re excited about it to whatever degree he can help us and we’re moving forward.”

Montgomery, a pending free agent, was roundly criticized for returning a kickoff out of the end zone in the fourth quarter and losing a fumble that helped seal Green Bay’s 29-27 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. At least one Packers player told NFL.com that Montgomery disobeyed an order to take a knee because he was disgruntled with his dwindling involvement in the offense.

Montgomery told the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Monday that he was “pissed off at the state of humanity” because people were sending messages to his wife and commenting about his son. Montgomery deflected when asked about the threats and also chose not to revisit his final game with the Packers.

“I’ve already addressed that,” he said. “I’m here. I want to be here. I’m committed here because this is where I am. I want to be here, and I’m excited, and I just want to do everything that’s asked of me and take advantage of this opportunity.”

It isn’t clear how the offense will distribute snaps between Montgomery, Collins, Allen and Edwards, and Harbaugh did not shed any light on the subject. (“We just figure it out,” he said.) Montgomery said he is open to being used in Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m just going to do whatever’s asked of me,” he said. “I’m not going to come in here and try to overdo anything. Whatever’s asked of me, that’s it.”

