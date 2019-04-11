Former Ravens running back Ty Montgomery reportedly signs with Jets

Former Ravens running back Ty Montgomery has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets, ESPN reported Thursday.

The Ravens acquired Montgomery, then a pending free agent, in late October in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. The deal cost the Ravens a 2020 seventh-round pick and was the franchise’s first at the NFL trade deadline.

The converted wide receiver is coming off perhaps his least productive year in the NFL since his rookie season. In six games with the Ravens, he had 15 carries for 83 yards and 10 catches for 65 yards. He finished the year with 188 rushing yards and 235 receiving yards.

Though he averaged 20.5 offensive snaps over his final six appearances in Baltimore, including the playoffs, Montgomery was a healthy scratch for the Ravens’ Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not find the end zone once.

Gus Edwards and free-agent signing Mark Ingram are expected to top the Ravens’ running back depth chart in 2019, and Kenneth Dixon flashed his ability after returning from injury last season. The team could also target another running back in the draft this month.

Montgomery will be expected to back up star running back Le’Veon Bell in New York. The Ravens host the Jets, who also signed longtime Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley last month, in a regular-season game this season.

