Terminology could ease new Ravens running back Ty Montgomery's transition

On Wednesday, a day after the Ravens had traded for Packers running back Ty Montgomey, coach John Harbaugh was asked about similarities between his offense’s running game and Green Bay’s. He said he didn’t know.

On Friday, after three days of practice had lent him a little more familiarity with the team’s newest player, Harbaugh had a better sense of how Montgomery would fit into the Ravens' power-running game.

“The good thing is, the terminology is somewhat similar,” he said. “Not exactly; there are always different terms, but the systems are rooted in the same kind of background, so he has a very good understanding of the plays.”

That bodes well for Montgomery’s chances of playing in his first game in Baltimore, even with Alex Collins, Buck Allen and Gus Edwards active this past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Montgomery also could factor into the team’s special teams, as he returned 10 kickoffs for 210 yards in seven games for the Packers this season. He fumbled away his last touch with the Packers, however, and the decision to run the Los Angeles Rams’ final kickoff out of the end zone in a 29-27 loss perhaps cost him in Green Bay. But Harbaugh said Montgomery will “have no problems” with special teams duties.

“We’ll just have to see how the numbers work out,” he said.

Salute to Service

Quarterback Robert Griffin III was announced Friday as the Ravens nominee for the “Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.”

The award, presented annually by USAA and the NFL, honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Finalists for the award are announced in January. The recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show in Atlanta on CBS on Feb. 2, the night before the Super Bowl.

