Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been named AFC Special Teams Player of Month, the NFL announced Thursday.
This marks Tucker’s seventh Player of the Month award, most in NFL history among kickers. Tucker won two AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards during October. He made all 10 of his field-goal attempts and seven extra-point tries.
The first of Tucker’s weekly awards came after a 26-23 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he made a 48-yard field goal to force overtime, then hit a 46-yard game-winner.
The second came the following week after a 23-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts and his two extra-point tries. The three-time All-Pro also became the fastest kicker to reach 1,000 points (118 games).
Tucker remains perfect this season, connecting on all 16 of his field-goal attempts and 20 extra points. The most accurate kicker in NFL history at 90.6%, Tucker leads the next closest kicker, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Josh Lambo, by 2.5 percentage points.