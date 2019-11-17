Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is perfect no more.
Tucker’s 43-yard field-goal attempt in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans hit the uprights and bounced off, his first miss of the season. It broke a streak of 22 straight makes, dating to the 2018 season.
Entering Sunday’s game, Tucker had made all 17 of his field-goal attempts. Two weeks ago against the New England Patriots, Tucker missed his first extra-point attempt of the season.
The Ravens offense received a short field for its first possession after outside linebacker Matthew Judon strip-sacked Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and rookie outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson recovered the ball.