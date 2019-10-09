Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been named Week 5 Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Tucker hit all four of his field goal attempts in Sunday’s 26-23 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a 48-yarder to send the game to overtime and a 46-yard game-winning kick.
It was Tucker’s 14th game-winning kick and his second walk-off kick in Pittsburgh. Tucker also excelled in the placement of his kickoffs. On three occasions, Pittsburgh started their drives behind the 25-yard line after kickoffs.
This marks the 10th time in Tucker’s eight-year career he has been awarded Special Teams Player of the Week.
Tucker is the second Ravens player this season to win a weekly honor. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a record-breaking performance in the team’s season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins.