Ravens sign RB Trenton Cannon to roster, add Le’Veon Bell to practice squad, place Justice Hill on IR

The Ravens doubled their depth at running back Wednesday, signing special teams standout Trenton Cannon to their 53-man roster and four-time All-Pro Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad.
The moves were announced just as the team placed Justice Hill on injured reserve with what’s expected to be a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. Hill was hurt in practice Thursday, less than a week after starter J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Ravens’ preseason finale. Starter Gus Edwards and backup Ty’Son Williams are expected to carry the load Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cannon, 27, a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2018, has 48 career carries for 146 yards (3 yards per carry) and 20 catches for 160 yards (8 yards per catch). His greatest value will come on special teams, having played 40% of the Carolina Panthers’ snaps there last season.
Bell, 29, who tried out for the Ravens on Monday, could be promoted to the active roster early in the season. He has minimal special teams experience — just 11 snaps over seven NFL seasons — but is still an experienced, savvy receiver and solid pass blocker. As a runner, however, his production since 2019 has been far below what ESPN calls “block-adjusted expectation.”
With Bell signed, the Ravens released safety Jordan Richards, one of the team’s maximum six vested veterans on its practice squad. The team still has room for another nonveteran addition.