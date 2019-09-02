Ravens place rookie CB Iman Marshall on injured reserve, re-sign DB Brynden Trawick

The Ravens have re-signed defensive back and special teams standout Brynden Trawick, the team announced Monday.
In a corresponding move, rookie cornerback Iman Marshall was placed on injured reserve. The fourth-round pick, who’s been out the past three weeks with an undisclosed injury, is eligible to be designated to return after Week 8 this season.
Trawick, 29, spent his first three seasons in Baltimore and re-signed with the Ravens on Aug. 1. He led the team with 50 special teams snaps in the preseason and also played more than half of the Ravens’ defensive snaps in their preseason finale Thursday.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Trawick played safety for the Ravens in training camp but will be mostly deployed on special teams. Over the past five seasons, including a year with the Oakland Raiders and two with the Tennessee Titans, he’s averaged 355.6 special teams snaps per season.