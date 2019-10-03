The Ravens placed safety/special teams ace Brynden Trawick on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
Trawick missed the past two games with an elbow injury but returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. Coach John Harbaugh on Sept. 16 said Trawick’s injury wasn’t a “long-term deal,” but now the 29-year-old will be out for at least the next eight weeks.
The team signed Trawick on Aug. 1 to add more experience to its special teams unit. Trawick was released as part of the 53-man roster cutdown Aug. 31 but re-signed days later.
Skura misses practice
Center Matt Skura (knee) did not practice Thursday. It’s the first time Skura, who has played all of the team’s offensive snaps, has landed on the injury report this season.
Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (knee) and tight end Mark Andrews (foot) returned to practice and were limited participants. Safety Earl Thomas III was a full participant after missing practice Wednesday for non-injury related reasons.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) also did not practice.
Four offensive starters for the Pittsburgh Steelers missed practice Thursday. Running back James Conner (ankle), guard Ramon Foster (non-injury related), tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did not practice.