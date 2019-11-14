The Ravens have designated safety/special teams ace Brynden Trawick for return from injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
Trawick was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with an elbow injury, although coach John Harbaugh initially said Trawick’s injury wasn’t a “long-term deal.”
He will have a three-week window to practice before the team must make the decision to activate him to the 53-man roster. Trawick must sit out eight games before returning, which would make him eligible to play Dec. 8 against the Buffalo Bills.
If the Ravens decide to activate Trawick, he would be the team’s second and final player eligible to return from IR. The team on Tuesday activated rookie cornerback Iman Marshall to the 53-man roster.
Trawick’s return would be a boost to a special teams unit that has been shaky in recent weeks. Harbaugh labeled the unit “inconsistent” after the team’s win over the New England Patriots and two penalties were committed on special teams in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Extra points
>> The Ravens also signed defensive end Ufomba Kamalu to the practice squad and released offensive tackle Marcus Applefield, the team announced Thursday.
>> Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the Ravens’ nominee for the 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday.